A total of 75 have so far been arrested for breaching the curfew among those held, a 15 year old boy

A 15-year-old boy is one of 50 people held for breaching the curfew now in place.

Among those held on the third night of the curfew were maxi taxi operators and the teenager who was reportedly on a joyride, after borrowing a relative’s vehicle.

The Northern Division saw the most arrests with 15 held.

It was within that division the 15-year-old was detained.

He is to be charged as well with operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence.

Thirteen arrests were made in the Arima district and 12 were held in Tobago.

Nine were arrested in the eastern division including 2 women.

Western and southwestern divisions saw 5 and 4 arrests respectively.

Port of Spain and northeastern divisions recorded one arrest each.

This brings the total number of persons held for breach of curfew to 75.