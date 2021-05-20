Man who lead persons to a prayer session on Harris Promenade has been charged

Apostle Lincoln Doughty

The Head of the El Shaddai Deliverance Ministries, who led members of his congregation to a prayer session on the Harris Promenade, has been charged.

Apostle Lincoln Doughty was charged with gathering in a public place in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Yesterday the 48-year-old Apostle Doughty was granted $40,000 dollars bail when he appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate, Armina Deonarinesingh.

He pleaded guilty to the charge but later changed his plea.

Along with his bail he has to report to the police station twice a week.

His matter was put to June 16th.