Police officer killed in a vehicular accident in the south

Posted on May 21, 2021 by admin

A police officer, attached to the Mon Repos station in south has been killed in a vehicular accident.

The officer has been identified as Kent Neptune.

The tragedy occurred last night along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Reports say the officer was heading south along the highway when he lost control.

The vehicle overturned several times and crashed.

Officer Neptune was thrown from the car.

He died at the scene.

