SEA moved to July

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

July 1st is the new date for this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment.

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly announced the change yesterday.

The exam was carded for June 10th.

The Minister said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is the reason for the change.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly said the change would be a disappointment to many students who want to close this chapter in their preparations.

The teachers union welcomes the decision.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Antonia Defrietas said yesterday, the change was necessary.

The Minister of Education said of the 19,829 students registered to write the SEA this year, 178 have asked for a deferral.

She said a number of pupils preparing to write the Caribbean Examination Council’s test are also requesting deferrals.

According to the Minister, 402 candidates have opted to write the CXC exams in 2022.