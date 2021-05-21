T&T receives vaccine doses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago has received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne says the diplomacy between the 2 countries has helped in securing the doses.

Dr. Browne also said more vaccines would be coming from Bermuda all thanks to diplomacy.

Speaking at yesterday’s Post Cabinet News Briefing, the Minister also said talks with the US government to get more vaccines is ongoing and will be finalised soon.