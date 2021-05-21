Prison officers want to know when they will be vaccinated

President of the Prison Service Association, Cerron Richards

The Prison Service Association wants answers regarding vaccination for its members.

President Cerron Richards tells Newscenter 5, people in other sectors considered to be frontline workers, are already inoculated, yet his members are being left behind.

He says even the Prison administration is in the dark on this matter.

Mr. Richards wants National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state clearly the plan for the prison officers.

He laments that they are operating in a congested environment with a relentless virus.

In response Minister Hinds told Newscenter 5 his office is always open for dialogue with the Prison executive and the association.

The association is expected to host a news conference on the matter.