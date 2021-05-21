I955 FM


COVID deaths continue to climb in T&T

Posted on May 21, 2021 by admin

COVID-19 deaths continue to climb.

The Ministry of Health says the number of fatalities now stands at 341.

Ten patients died according to the latest update from the Ministry yesterday.

Dead are 2 elderly males, 6 elderly females, and1 middle-aged man all with comorbidities.

One young adult also died, but without comorbidities.

The release also says there were 558 new positive cases.

The Ministry also says there are 412 patients in hospital with 5,887 in home self-isolation.

The active cases are now at 6,998.

