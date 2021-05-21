Man who was published on the front page of Guardian Newspaper as being dead from COVID is considering legal action

Rodney Baker

Rodney Baker is considering his legal options after being reported as dead by the Guardian Newspaper.

Mr. Baker’s photograph was among several COVID fatalities published on the front page of the newspaper on Wednesday.

However Mr. Baker was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, having survived the coronavirus.

He confirmed that COVID-19 claimed the life of his wife 1 month ago.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday, Mr. Baker said the error by the paper left him shaken.

He is in quarantine at home although he was last tested negative.

Mr. Baker said he prefers not to take the legal route but would if he has to.

The father of 2 said the loss of his wife has already dealt his family a significant blow.

He is hopeful the error will be corrected.