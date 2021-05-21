I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Taxi drivers in Jamaica asked to call off national strike

Posted on May 21, 2021 by admin

National Taxi Operators have been asked to call off a planned strike, which is aimed at getting the government to respond to persistent appeals for fare increases.

Although the national strike was not staged some taxi drivers in St. Mary yesterday withheld their services.

They are demanding some action from the government, which would ease their suffering.

Managing Director of the Transport Authority, Willard Hylton wants to meet with the taxi operators.

Scores of commuters in the parish found themselves stranded unable to get transport.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *