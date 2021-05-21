Point Fortin man dies under mysterious circumstances

A man dies at his Point Fortin home under mysterious circumstances following an attack on family members.

He has been identified as Kaeron Dublin.

He was 57-year-old and lived at Tanner Street.

Reports say officers were called to the scene following a report by the victim’s sister who said that she and her mother were at home with Kaeron, when he began behaving violently.

The woman told police Mr. Dublin threatened to kill them both.

She said he began choking her and she pushed him, he fell and a violent struggle ensued.

The reports said both she and her mother attempted to subdue him and she placed her left knee on Kaeron’s chest close to his neck, while her mother called Mr. Wayne Joefield to assist.

On arrival, Mr. Joefield checked and found Kaeron unresponsive and called the EHS.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene and retrieved items of evidential value.