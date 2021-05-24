Woman is stabbed to death in west Trinidad

There are reports of an overnight murder in Petit Valley.
The victim, a woman, is yet to be identified.
The incident is said to have occurred last night.
Reports say at around 7:45pm the woman and a close male relative had an argument at her Simeon Road home.
It is said the quarrel escalated into a fight and the woman was stabbed several times.
She was rushed to hospital where she died a short while later.
Investigations are continuing.
