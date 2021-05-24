Woman is stabbed to death in west Trinidad

There are reports of an overnight murder in Petit Valley.

The victim, a woman, is yet to be identified.

The incident is said to have occurred last night.

Reports say at around 7:45pm the woman and a close male relative had an argument at her Simeon Road home.

It is said the quarrel escalated into a fight and the woman was stabbed several times.

She was rushed to hospital where she died a short while later.

Investigations are continuing.