Vaccine mix up at Health Centre, one doctor says there is no need for hysteria

Dr. Fuad Khan

Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan says there is no need to fear an extra dose of the COVID-19 jab.

He was responding to the vaccine mix up at a Health Centre in Barataria.

Reports say an elderly couple with appointments for the second dose of AstraZeneca in June, were called to come in on the weekend instead.

However when they arrived they realized the vaccine being distributed was Sinopharm.

Officials were notified and operations at the facility were halted temporarily.

Today Dr. Khan tells Newcenter 5 an extra shot will only improve the immune system.

According to Dr. Khan, members of the public need a health card to keep records of all their medical appointments.

He says this will prevent situations like this.

A relative of the elderly couple posted a voice note detailing the incident on social media.