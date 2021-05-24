A Presidential tongue lashing

President of the Republic of T&T, Paula Mae Weekes

A tongue lashing for members of the public from President of the Republic, Paula Mae Weekes.

The President yesterday scolded citizens who failed to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

President Weekes made the comment during a video included in a broadcast of a prayer service held to commemorate the National Day of Prayer yesterday.

She called on members of the public to be their brother’s keepers.

The President said this is needed in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon who led the prayer said the National Day of Prayer is necessary as Trinidad and Tobago is currently experiencing a crisis.

He called on citizens to ask god for forgiveness.