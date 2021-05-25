TTPS says…We are not afraid of COVID-19

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says COVID-19 will not deter them in the execution of their duties.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations sent a warning to those who believe officers may be deterred from carrying out their duties because of the virus.

DCP Erla Christopher says this is not the case.

She says officers will not waver because of the virus.

DCP Christopher was speaking during the weekly TTPS media briefing this morning.

DCP Christopher says this is evident in the number of operations conducted by officers.

She gave a breakdown of the number of tickets issued and arrests made since the commencement of the SOE on May 16th.

DCP Christopher also told of officers who have recently contracted the virus.

She said the figure is in the hundreds.

Also at the media conference was Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith who assured that his officers are out in their numbers and will be enforcing all COVID-19 regulations.

The top cop said he is hopeful cases can be decreased.

He again called on members of the public to be responsible and remain vigilant.