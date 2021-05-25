Members of business community angry and frustrated

DOMA President, Gregory Aboud

Members of the business community are said to be angry and frustrated by the measures that have been restricting activity.

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says while the country is under lockdown his members still have their financial obligations.

He says many are having a hard time.

Mr. Aboud acknowledged the governments efforts to acquire vaccines and said there is a role for the private sector if need be.

However he believes it is restrictive to present citizens from seeking vaccination elsewhere.

The organisation meets with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tomorrow.

He says his members are looking at regional countries and wondering why similar measures are not being adopted here to allow for the economy to open back up.