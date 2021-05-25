Tobago records one new COVID death and over 40 cases

A 75-year-old woman is Tobago’s latest COVID-19 fatality.

The death toll associated with the virus there now stands at seven.

The sister isle also recorded 42 new cases of the virus.

In a release, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development says there are now 132 active cases of the virus in Tobago.

430 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic last year.

The division is reminding members of the public to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.

The country recorded 15 new deaths and 250 cases yesterday.