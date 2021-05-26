No abusing curfew passes

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

The Police Commissioner tells the public look out for mischief-makers.

Gary Griffith says there are persons spreading false information on social networks about the lockdown protocols.

The top cop also warns against those taking advantage of curfew passes.

Commissioner Griffith further notes that persons are attempting to duplicate curfew passes.

He also advises that off duty members of the Defence Force and other protective services will require passes if caught outside after lockdown hours.

He was speaking at the police media briefing yesterday.