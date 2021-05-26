Police Social and Welfare Association calls for all hands on deck in fight against COVID

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Inspector Gideon Dickson

The Police Social and Welfare Association issues a call for all hands on deck in the fight against COVID- 19.

President Inspector Gideon Dickson says now is not the time for division.

At the weekly police media briefing on Tuesday, Inspector Dickson said the police service needs all the help it can get in the fight against what he described as an invisible enemy.

The inspector added there are programs in place to assist officers who may have tested positive for the virus.

He further noted that corporate Trinidad is ready to lend a hand.

The association head expressed gratitude for the efforts of all officers over the last 14 months in the fight against COVID and hoped for their assistance with crime fighting endeavors in the future.