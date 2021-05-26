T&T records 18 additional COVID related deaths

The country records 18 additional COVID related deaths and more than 600 new cases.

This means the total number of persons who died from the virus stands at 408.

In its latest update yesterday, the Ministry of Health said dead are 7 elderly men, 5 elderly women, 4 middle aged men and 1 middle aged woman all with co-morbidities and 1 middle aged woman without co-morbidities

The ministry also confirmed 612 new cases bringing the total active caseload to 8,444.

According to the statistics 443 patients remain in hospital and 7,195 in home self-isolation.