Jamaica government launches investigations into alleged sexual assault of patient at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover

May 26, 2021

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton says investigations into the alleged sexual molestation of a female patient by an employee at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover, should be thoroughly conducted, but justice must be swift.

The Western Regional Health Authority, WRHA, in a statement last evening, said it has launched an internal investigation into the alleged sexual molestation of the female patient.

The WRHA noted, that the authority and the Noel Holmes Hospital are fully cooperating with the Hanover police and that investigators have taken the employee into custody.

Dr. Tufton notes the allegation is distressing to the public health fraternity, and discussions have been had with the patient’s parents and other relevant parties.

The Health and Wellness Minister stresses that public health institutions should be a safe haven for people, and therefore, justice must be meted out to those found guilty.

