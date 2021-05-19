100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh

One hundred thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

The vaccine manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Company Limited arrived at 1:09am today.

The Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh was on hand to receive the doses donated by the government of China.

The arrival of the vaccine doses came hours after the country recorded the most deaths and new infections since the start of this pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said 23 people died and there were 601 new infections.

The new cases were detected in samples taken between May 13th and May 16th.

The deceased patients are 7 elderly males, 5 elderly females, 1 middle-aged male and 2 middle-aged females.

They had comorbidities.

Also among the dead, 1 elderly male, 2 elderly females, 2 middle aged males and three middle-aged females.

From this group there were no comorbidities.

So far this month 148 deaths have been recorded.

A total of 6,328 tested positive since March 2020.

In Tobago 6 patients were discharged but there were 25 new cases yesterday.

The total number of active cases in Tobago now stands at 94.

There are a total of 338 confirmed cases of corona in Tobago and the death toll stands at 4.