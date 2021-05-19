1,000 grams of marijuana found by police in Blanchisseuse

Police find 1,000 grams of marijuana in Blanchisseuse.

Officers of the Blanchisseuse Police Station found the drug yesterday.

The officers were conducting an exercise at the time of the find.

The exercise was conducted between the hours of 1pm and 6pm.

The officers say as a result of information received they went to La Fillette Village Blanchisseuse and observed a man along the roadway approximately 100 meters away.

Police say when they approached the man; he dropped a large black garbage bag and ran into some nearby bushes making good his escape.

When examined, the bag was found to contain a quantity of plant like material resembling that of marijuana, which weighed 1000 grams.

PC Beard is continuing enquiries.