Firearms Amendment Bill 2021 has been passed

The Firearms Amendment Bill 2021 gets the support of the Opposition and the government.

The Bill, which caters to the use of pepper spray, was passed in the Upper House yesterday.

However, 2 Independent Senators abstained from the vote.

In his winding up of debate on the Bill yesterday, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi says the legislation gives victims a fighting chance.

Earlier Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal said training must be given to holders of the device in order to ensure proper use.

Senator Teemal said the legal restrictions on pepper spray might prevent it from protecting the targets of crime.