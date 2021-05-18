Israel strikes Hamas Tunnels in the deadliest 24 hours in the conflict.

At least 200 Palestinians, including dozens of children, and 10 Israelis, including 2 children, have been killed so far.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, their 2nd phone call since Saturday.

Mr. Biden is expressing support for a ceasefire, which comes as fellow democrats are urging him to do more to stop the violence.

According to the readout of the call, Mr. Biden “reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.”

Mr. Biden also encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.

Mr. Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners.