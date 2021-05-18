2 teens among 9 arrested and charged with stealing marijuana from a police station evidence room

Police in Grenada have arrested and charged 9 people, including 2 juveniles, after an estimated $750,000 EC worth of marijuana, to be used as evidence in ongoing court matters disappeared from a station in the northern parish of St. Patrick.



Police say the 9 males were arrested and charged over the last weekend.

They appeared in court yesterday.

The accused are Kiman and Kimani Alexander, Ron and Ronni Staniscluas were granted bail in the sum of $50,000 dollars each.

They also have to report to a police station everyday between 6am and 5pm.

Carlos Williams, Marvin Jeremiah and Travis Fullerton were granted bail in the sum of $120,000 dollar each.

They are to hand over all travel documents.

All the accused must return to court on May 26th.

According to a statement from the Community Relations Department, officers assigned to the station noticed the drug missing over a period of time and took remedial action.

It says consequently, investigations revealed that individuals fished out marijuana from the rear end of the building due to structural deficiencies.