Tobago politician takes issue with name of new vessel APT James

One opposition politician in Tobago takes issue with the name of the recently arrived vessel to service the sea bridge.

Last Friday the APT James arrived in the country, too much fanfare.

The vessel made a sail past in the Scarborough Port before heading to Port of Spain.

However this is not sitting well with former Minority Councillor and PDP candidate for Belle Garden Goodwood, Dr Faith. B. Yisrael.

At the Progressive Democratic’s campaign launch last Sunday, Dr. Yisrael urged Tobagonians not to forget the hardships endured back in 2017 when the sea bridge collapsed.

According to the Deputy Political Leader the Progressive Democratic Patriots is bent on completing the work started by APT James.

The PDP candidate believes the PNM is not being genuine with its handling of this matter.