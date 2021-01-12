I955 FM


Claims that people are coming into the country without exemptions

Posted on January 12, 2021 by admin
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Minister of National Security is being asked to confirm or deny reports that people are arriving in the country without approved exemptions.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar last night said she has been told the exemption system of the government is not working well.

She is also questioning the powers being used by National Security Minister Stuart Young, to grant or reject requests for exemptions.

At a political meeting of her United National Congress last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar is accusing the government of abusing its powers and dismissing genuine requests from nationals to return home.

