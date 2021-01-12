Police officer accused of sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman is to be charged

A police constable is to be charged with the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

Police say on January 6th the woman was walking in Pine Ridge, Arouca when a vehicle pulled up alongside her.

The driver is said to have opened the front passenger door, pointed a gun at the woman and ordered her to get inside.

The woman said she got into the car.

She claimed she was taken to a lonely road in Arouca where she was assaulted.

The officer is reported to have dropped her off at Singh Street in Arima.

A passerby saw the woman and after speaking with her called for an ambulance.

She was taken to the Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital where she was examined.

Officers of the Arouca CID took a statement from her.

The next morning the 35-year-old constable was arrested at his home in Arouca.

Yesterday, head of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Inspector Gideon Dickson, told us while he cannot go into details, justice will be handed down where it is due.

Meanwhile, head of the Police Complaints Authority, David West said upon its completion, the TTPS probe into the incident will be reviewed by his team.

The police officer was detained at his home at the ­NUGFW Housing Development, off Lopinot Road, Arouca.

Reports say up to yesterday the officer was being questioned.

The Professional Standards Bureau of the police service is also probing the alleged incident.