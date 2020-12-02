I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Therapist believes there is a correlation between influx of Venezuelans and expiration of registration card

Posted on December 2, 2020 by admin
Traumatologist Haniff Benjamin

Traumatologist Haniff Benjamin believes there is a correlation between the influx of Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago and the expiration of the registration card.

The card allows the South Americans to stay in the country for 1 year.

Mr. Benjamin, who is also the Head of the Center for Human Development says the current situation, requires a sense of balance and compassion as the migrants are often traumatised.

The Clinical Therapist believes mental stress sets in when relatives are forced to leave home in search of a better life.

He said the perilous journey is what some are willing to face to reunite with loved ones.  

Mr. Benjamin admits it is a difficult situation as governments around the world try to balance the needs of their citizens against those of migrants who are seeking a better life.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *