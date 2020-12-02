UK first country to approve Pfizer/Biontech

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination.

Britain’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against COVID-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.

One doctor in the UK expressed optimism.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the first 800,000 doses would be available in the UK from next week.

He added people should wait to be contacted by the NHS.

Elderly people in care homes and care home staff are top of the priority list, followed by over-80s and health and care staff.

But because of the limited stocks and need to store at -70 degrees Celsius, the very first vaccinations are likely to take place at hospitals so care home residents may not be immunised until later.