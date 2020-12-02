Local rep of Nation of Islam says African migrants also treated bad by State

Local representative of the Nation of Islam, David Muhammed

The local representative of the Nation of Islam, David Muhammed is asking what about African migrants in Trinidad and Tobago.

Yesterday, Mr. Muhammed said all human beings including the Venezuelans should be treated kindly and with consideration.

However he said there is a stark absence of concern for the African migrants who are also poorly treated by the State.

According to Mr. Muhammed who is also director of the Black Agenda, the African migrants are treated like animals.

He said no one is troubled by the ill treatment of them, yet over 10 organizations have stood in defense of the illegal Venezuelan migrants.