11-year-old Venezuelan girl loses her bid to stay in T&T following court ruling

Justice Frank Seepersad

An 11-year-old Venezuelan girl loses her bid to stay in Trinidad and Tobago, following a ruling by the High Court.

Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday gave the government permission to send the child home.

The girl was among a group of 26 Venezuelans said to have entered the country illegally seeking asylum status.

Justice Seepersad said the State has an obligation to have the borders secured and prevent an influx of illegal immigrants.

Justice Seepersad said according to the undisputed affidavit evidence, the child’s mother, without regard to the Domestic Law, arranged for her, to enter the jurisdiction illegally.

He noted it is the obligation of the government to secure the borders, but this has evidently not been discharged with either alacrity or success.

Justice Seepersad said the actions of the claimant’s mother in subjecting her young daughter to the terrors of the sea and the flagrant flouting of this country’s laws cannot be condoned or disregarded.

He also ordered the Registrar of the High Court to direct his ruling to the Police Commissioner and the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine whether criminal charges should be laid.

Justice Seepersad said the court had an obligation to uphold the laws of the land and should not be swayed by emotion.

One of the attorneys representing the girl was Gerald Ramdeen.

Mr. Ramdeen suggested the State has an obligation to protect the rights of the child afforded in the constitution.