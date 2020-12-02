I955 FM


Activist says Ministry of Health putting lives at risk refusing to allow use of PREP

Posted on December 2, 2020 by admin
Activist Nikolai Edwards

Activist Nikolai Edwards says the Ministry of Health is putting people’s lives at risk by refusing to allow the use of PREP.

Mr. Edwards says assuming people will be promiscuous is unfair.

Mr. Edwards believes men in the Caribbean are still at high risk because they are not properly informed.

He says instead of accusing men, more focus should be placed on educating them about the virus.

The theme for this year is “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility”.

