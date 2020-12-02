Government holds to its position on the drug that reduces the risk of HIV/AIDS infection

Technical Officer with the National Aids Coordinating Committee Dr. Ayanna Sebro

Government holds to its position on the drug that reduces the risk of HIV infection.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis remains unavailable via Trinidad and Tobago’s Public Health System.

Yesterday, on World Aids Day lead technical officer with the National Aids Coordinating Committee Dr. Ayanna Sebro said the position on PREP holds.

Speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm Dr. Sebro said other methods have also proven to reduce transmission.