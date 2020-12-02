Fatal accident claims the life of a 13-year-old boy

Zion Roop

A G4S employee is assisting police with their inquiries into a fatal accident, which claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.

Zion Roop was from La Retreat Road, Gonzales Village, Guapo.

The accident occurred at 3:20pm on Monday.

The 36-year-old driver involved in the accident told investigators he was on the Southern Main Road, Gonzales Village, Guapo when the accident occurred.

He said on reaching the vicinity, he observed a young boy standing on the left side of the road.

He said the boy suddenly ran across the road and he was unable to steer the vehicle away from the boy.

The teenager was struck.

Zion was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 3:54pm.

AG/CPL Boodhai is investigating.