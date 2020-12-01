Mattress containing money allegedly set a fire by ex lover in Carenage

Arson is suspected in a fire at a house in Carenage.

On Sunday a mattress believed to be containing $8,500 in cash was destroyed by fire.

A woman who had a past relationship with the owner of the house was seen on the premises.

Reports say a 56-year-old man who left some of his life savings hidden under his mattress returned to his upper Haig Street home after running errands to discover the bed had been burnt to ash.

Newscentre 5 understands the man, left his home at 7am Sunday and returned at 1:50pm to find the doors to his home open and the smell of smoke.

Neighbours informed the victim that a woman who he had a past relationship with was seen at the house during the day.

The smell led him to the back of the house where he discovered a pile of ash.

His mattress, which contained $8,500 in cash, was burnt and destroyed.

Additionally, a bed frame, vinyl, a television set, and other items were destroyed.

The woman a being sought for questioning.

CPL Williams is investigating.