Heritage Petroleum says all is well following oil spill

Heritage Petroleum says all is well following an oil spill in the Godineau River.

However it says some barks in the mangrove of the river will have oil stains.

Company officials yesterday posted on Facebook a video of a boat tour on the South Oropoche River.

There was an oil spill in the river on November 18th.

Heritage HSSE Manager and IMT Incident Commander Mr. Shyam Dyal explained that the cleanup process was as thorough as it could be, and nature will do the rest.

Mr. Dyal says foliage, which came into contact with the oil, was sent for testing.

He further noted that Heritage Petroleum has and continues to seek harmony with the environment and as such engaged fisher folk to help.

It is not clear what caused the spill initially.