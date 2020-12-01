Caste and class…UNC leader claims some of her own members are promoting divisions within

Kamla Persad Bissessar says there are people in her United National Congress who want to promote class and caste above loyalty.

The UNC leader vows to protect the membership of the party from such thinking and elements.

At a meeting of her star team for the December 6th Internal Election last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar pointed fingers at those who are criticising her leadership.

She called on members and supporters to reject such persons.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the party has to be united and strong, and it must not fall in the hands of her opponents.

She accused Vasant Bharath and his Unity Is Strength slate of only wanting power and position, but not willing to work for it.

She recalled the many instances when she was disappointed with decisions taken by those who once led the party.

She said despite such challenges she has remained true to the UNC and never threw mud at her colleagues.