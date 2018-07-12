The Children’s Authority of T&T is calling on parents to pay close attention to their children during July/August vacation

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago call on parents to pay close attention to their children and look out for signs of abuse during the July/August vacation.

In a release, the authority appeals to parents to ensure that children are supervised at all times.

The authority says the safety of children during this vacation period is of utmost importance.

It urges parents and guardians to ensure that children are under constant supervision by a responsible and trusted adult.

The authority calls on parents to keep an open line of communication with children and encourage them to disclose any incidents of abuse.

Parents and guardians are also advised to be wary of physical and non-physical signs of child abuse.

These include marks or redness on body; discharges when bathing, pain or discomfort in any body part especially genitals, fear or avoidance of a certain adult or place, inappropriate sexual behaviour, poor hygiene, secrecy, and hostility.

It urges the public to report all incidents of abuse to the police at 999 and the authority’s hotlines at 996 or 800-2014.