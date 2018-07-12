I955 FM


PM says he will follow due process in appointing CoP

Posted on July 12, 2018 by newscenter5

24831151_542381692781017_7662540089167570820_o_0The Prime Minister says he will follow the due process in appointing a Police Commissioner.

 

On Monday parliament was presented with the name of Harold Phillip but government rejected the nominee saying he did not apply for the post.

 

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive programme on i95.5fm on Tuesday, Dr Rowley said he is sticking to the merit list.

 

He says it is the law.

 

Dr. Rowley also explained that the delay in the appointment of a Police Commissioner is having a ripple effect on the entire service.

 

Stephen Williams has been acting in the post since August 7th 2012.

