Conflicting information on the health of Minister Marlene Mc Donald

There is conflicting information on the health of Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald.
Latest word from the government says Ms. Mc Donald is seriously ill and remains warded at the St. Clair Medical Center.
A release to that effect came from the government yesterday afternoon.
But less than 24 hours before, Ms. Mc Donald’s boss Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was awaiting confirmation on the full nature of her illness.
He did say she was seriously ill and hospitalised.
A phone call to Ms. Mc Donald yesterday morning revealed, by her own words, that she was discharged from the hospital.
Another call to the Minister followed the release from the government.
She said she would say more in a statement today.
Ms. Mc Donald was admitted to hospital last Saturday for an existing medical condition.
This is the second time the Port- of- Spain South MP had to be hospitalised in the space of less than one month.
Ms. Mc Donald was last month hospitalized after complaining of feeling unwell at a cabinet meeting.
She was discharged after being treated for low blood pressure.
On Tuesday, Dr. Rowley told listeners to i95.5fm that Ms. Mc Donald was “seriously ill” and he wished her a speedy recovery.
He said her ailment was surprising to the extent to which she has been away from work in the last few days.
The release from the government also disclosed that Minister Maxie Cuffie is expected back in Trinidad and Tobago “by the end of this month.”
Mr. Cuffie suffered a stroke last year and has been recovering and receiving therapy in the United States.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.