Conflicting information on the health of Minister Marlene Mc Donald

There is conflicting information on the health of Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald.

Latest word from the government says Ms. Mc Donald is seriously ill and remains warded at the St. Clair Medical Center.

A release to that effect came from the government yesterday afternoon.

But less than 24 hours before, Ms. Mc Donald’s boss Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was awaiting confirmation on the full nature of her illness.

He did say she was seriously ill and hospitalised.

A phone call to Ms. Mc Donald yesterday morning revealed, by her own words, that she was discharged from the hospital.

Another call to the Minister followed the release from the government.

She said she would say more in a statement today.

Ms. Mc Donald was admitted to hospital last Saturday for an existing medical condition.

This is the second time the Port- of- Spain South MP had to be hospitalised in the space of less than one month.

Ms. Mc Donald was last month hospitalized after complaining of feeling unwell at a cabinet meeting.

She was discharged after being treated for low blood pressure.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rowley told listeners to i95.5fm that Ms. Mc Donald was “seriously ill” and he wished her a speedy recovery.

He said her ailment was surprising to the extent to which she has been away from work in the last few days.

The release from the government also disclosed that Minister Maxie Cuffie is expected back in Trinidad and Tobago “by the end of this month.”

Mr. Cuffie suffered a stroke last year and has been recovering and receiving therapy in the United States.