Fatal shooting in Dabadie

Posted on July 12, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imagePolice report a fatal shooting in Reid Lane, Dabadie

 

Newscentre 5 understands Adrian Dennis aka “Cat” was shot and killed last night.

 

The incident is said to have occurred at around 9’oclock.

 

A gunman reportedly walked up to 30-year-old Mr. Dennis, and shot him.

 

Police responded and took him to hospital.

 

However Mr. Dennis succumbed to his wounds half an hour later.

 

Homicide Region 2 are continuing investigations.

