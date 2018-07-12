Fatal shooting in Dabadie

Police report a fatal shooting in Reid Lane, Dabadie

Newscentre 5 understands Adrian Dennis aka “Cat” was shot and killed last night.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 9’oclock.

A gunman reportedly walked up to 30-year-old Mr. Dennis, and shot him.

Police responded and took him to hospital.

However Mr. Dennis succumbed to his wounds half an hour later.

Homicide Region 2 are continuing investigations.