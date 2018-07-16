Galleons Passage expected by mid-afternoon

The Galleons Passage is expected in the country by mid afternoon.
This is the assurance from government, via NIDCO, debunking claims that the long awaited vessel was stalled in waters off Venezuela.
Former Transport Minister Devant Maharaj posted on line that the vessel was experiencing problems on its final leg.
But Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and the National Infrastructure Development Company have all denied this.
At a news conference yesterday NIDCO chairman Herbert George explained the current situation with the vessel.
The NIDCO chair also explained that the findings of a Tsunami Marine Ltd’s assessment of the vessel, conducted from June 6th – 9th has to be taken in context.
Also speaking at the news conference yesterday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan chided Devant Maharaj for his claims
Mr Sinanan described the claims by Mr Maharaj as an election ploy ahead of today’s Local Government Bye-Elections.
And Finance Minister Colm Imbert also took to Twitter to debunk the Opposition’s claims.
In a tweet the Minister said the brand new vessel was at the time sailing comfortably at 7 knots and was in perfect condition.
