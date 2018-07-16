Alleged shootout at Heights of Aripo in Arima

There are reports of an alleged shootout with police and unknown persons at Heights of Aripo in Arima.
One person named Martin Sylvester of Pinto Road in Arima is shot and killed.
Newscenter 5 understands police were on patrol when officers spotted the shooting in progress.
The officers called out to the men to cease-fire and were fired upon.
In fear for their lives the officers returned fire but the suspects managed to escape in vehicle through nearby bushes.
Officers pursued the suspects who abandoned their vehicle on the scene and officers later discovered Mr. Martin in the back seat of a vehicle in which he was a passenger bleeding from his wounds.
He died at the scene.
Investigations are continuing.
