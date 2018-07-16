I955 FM


Decomposing corpse found on beach in Moruga

Posted on July 16, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageA decomposing corpse has been found on the beach in Moruga.

 

Newscenter 5 has been told bathers on the beach yesterday morning noticed vultures pecking on a carcass.

 

Upon further investigations it was discovered that the scavengers were feeding on human remains, which washed ashore.

 

Police were contacted.

 

The corpse was ordered taken to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem examination after a positive identification has been ascertained.

