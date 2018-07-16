Marlene Mc Donald says she wants time to heal…denies being terminally ill

Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald says she wants time to heal, but denies being terminally ill.

Speaking with a reporter in a PNM motorcade in Belmont on Saturday, the Port of Spain South MP said she was in good health.

Last week, government, via announcement, indicated that Ms. Mc Donald was seriouly ill, and that Senator Allyson West will now act as Minister of Public Administration.

However, Ms. Mc Donald attributed the now contradicting statement to miscommunication.

Ms. Mc Donald had been hospitalized recently, twice within a month.

There were also reports that she was diagnosed with kidney failure.