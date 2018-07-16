I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

NIF fund is a way for government to give back says Finance Minister

Posted on July 16, 2018 by newscenter5

imbert_0Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the NIF fund is a way for the government to give back to citizens.

 

Minister Colm Imbert explains that the government was able to recover from CLICO investment back 4 and half billion dollars worth of Republic Bank shares.

 

He also says part of the assets of WITCO, Angostura and OCM have been put into the NIF which was launched last week.

 

The offer document says priority will be given to individual applicants.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *