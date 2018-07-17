The Galleons Passage has arrived

Customs and Excise officials are expected to inspect the Galleons Passage which is currently docked at the port of Port of Spain.

The vessel arrived in Port of Spain shortly after 11 o’clock last night, several hours later than it was expected to.

The boat will be put to service the sea bridge.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says this should happen before the end of this month.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Mr. Sinanan explained why the boat did not arrive at the scheduled time, saying strong currents slowed the boat’s arrival.

The boat is currently docked in Port of Spain.