Loaded revolver found in shoebox

A loaded revolver is found in a shoebox in east Trinidad.

via release today the police service says officers of the Northern Division Task Force conducted a crime exercise in the Arouca district on Tuesday.

According to officers at around 3:00pm, officers proceeded to a bushy area along the Eastern Main Road where they found one loaded revolver.

Police say the gun, which had two rounds of .38mm ammunition, was concealed in a white shoebox.

Snr. Supt. Michael Daniel spearheaded the exercise.

Enquiries are continuing.