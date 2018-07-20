I955 FM


Loaded revolver found in shoebox

Posted on July 20, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-40A loaded revolver is found in a shoebox in east Trinidad.

 

via release today the police service says officers of the Northern Division Task Force conducted a crime exercise in the Arouca district on Tuesday.

 

According to officers at around 3:00pm, officers proceeded to a bushy area along the Eastern Main Road where they found one loaded revolver.

 

Police say the gun, which had two rounds of .38mm ammunition, was concealed in a white shoebox.

 

Snr. Supt. Michael Daniel spearheaded the exercise.

 

Enquiries are continuing.

