4 weekend murders engaging attention of police

Posted on July 23, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageFour weekend murders are engaging the attention of police.
In Tunapuna Keshorn Carmona, Damien Phillips and Victor Walker both of upper First Trace were gunned down on Saturday night.

 

According to reports the trio was liming along Back Street, when they were fired at by unseen attackers.

 

Residents reported hearing the gunfire and later saw the three men lying on the ground.

 

20-year-old Mr. Carmona and 29-year-old Mr. Walker were shot several times in the chest and stomach, while Mr. Phillips, 34, was shot in both legs.

 

Mr. Carmona and Mr. Walker were pronounced dead at the scene while Mr. Phillips was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt. Hope where he is receiving treatment for his wounds.

 

Police are yet to ascertain a motive for the shooting.

 

And 24-year-old Lutchman Ramcharan of Woodland in La Romain was discovered with chop wounds by relatives in the area.

 

Mr. Lutchman was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
Also 25-year-old Nicholas Narine of Perseverance Road was stabbed following a dispute with a neighbor.
Police say a suspect is in custody.

